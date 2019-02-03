Need skilled, trained lawyers: Justice S K Kaul

There is a need for trained and skilled lawyers, S K said here Sunday, noting that the profession provides opportunity to represent people in a systematic manner.

Justice made the remarks during an interaction with students at the Philip C Jessup International Moot Court Competition, 2019.

"Students should have the ability to think on their feet and be very precise in whatever they say," Justice was quoted as saying in an official statement.

"We need well trained and skilled lawyers to do the job. This profession provides an opportunity to represent people in a systematic manner, wherein the litigating remains of legal field," he said.

R K Gauba, andSarah Greenbaum, the third (Political) of the were also present at the event, it said.

The team from the (NALSAR), won the four-day long moot court competition held at here.

More than 100 students from various universities, colleges and institutions participated in the event, the varsity statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)