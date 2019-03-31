Will have 2.2 mn govt job vacancies filled by March 31, 2020: Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi promises jobs if Congress is voted to power in Odisha
Rahul slams PM Modi, says Congress does not impose anything on people
Modi govt did not fulfil its promises of providing jobs: Priyanka Gandhi
Lok Sabha polls 2019: AAP announces candidates for six seats in Delhi
Rahul asks Congress to finalise candidates for Lok Sabha polls by Feb-end
-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said there are 2.2 million government job vacancies which will be filled up by March 31 next year if his party is voted to power.
The Congress has been criticising the government over alleged jobs losses and lack of jobs creation.
"Today, there are 22 Lakh job vacancies in Government. We will have these vacancies filled by 31st March, 2020," Gandhi tweeted.
"Devolution of funds from the Centre to each state government for healthcare, education etc. will be linked to these vacant positions being filled," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU