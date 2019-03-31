Sidelined by his family, angry Tej Pratap Yadav could cost RJD in elections

“Say whatever you want, it doesn’t affect me.

You are doing this to boost your TRP,” a visibly upset Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav told mediapersons in Patna on Friday on the questions over the reported rift between him and his elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav. Tej Pratap, former health minister of Bihar, had resigned as patron of Chhatra RJD (the students’ wing of the RJD) on Thursday after the party refused tickets to candidates of his choice. “Naadan hain woh joh mujhe naadan samajhte hain (Those who think I am naïve are ...