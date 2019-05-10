Will remove casinos from Mandovi river, says GSM's Velingkar

Former RSS functionary and Suraksha candidate for the Assembly bypoll, Subhash Velingkar, Friday said he would shift casinos operating on to the if elected.

Velingkar released his manifesto for the bypoll scheduled for May 19.

Velingkar, a former RSS chief, said as per law casinos have to be in the deep sea.

"The casino industry has not only disturbed society and culture of the state but is also polluting the Mandovi river by discharging waste water into it. We will shift these casinos from and send them into the deep sea," Velingkar said.

He alleged the casino lobby was allied with certain political parties and therefore no action was being taken against them.

There are six off shore casinos operating on Mandovi, and the BJP-led state government had recently granted them a six-month extension to operate till September 30, 2019.

