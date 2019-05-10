Rani to lead 18-member Indian women's hockey team in Korea tour

Striker returns to lead a 18-member Indian women's team for the three-match series against Korea, starting on May 20, announced on Friday.

will be deputy to Rani, who returns after missing tour due to injury, in the team under

The matches will help the Indian team in preparing for the FIH Women's Series Finals, which is scheduled to be held from June 15-23 in Hiroshima,

Since the start of the year, the Indian team has toured and won two matches, drawn three and lost one. The team also toured where they registered a 4-0 series victory.

and Rajani Etimarpu will be guarding the goalpost in the three-match Korea tour while defender makes a return to the team after having missed the tour due to

Salima Tete, Sunita Lakra, Deep Grace Ekka, and are the other defenders, while Monika, Navjot Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Neha Goyal and Lilima Minz will command the midfield for

will be joined by Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Jyoti and in attack.

"I am happy with the return of experienced players like and in the squad, and pleased that they are fully fit to play these matches. This tour will give us the chance to take a good final step against a strong opponent in our preparation for the FIH Women's Series Finals 2019," Marijne said.

"We have identified areas in our game that needed improvement from our past two tours this year, and have worked on them in training, and it is now time to show the improvement in the matches."



The Squad:



Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani EtimarpuDefenders: Salima Tete, Sunita Lakra, Deep Grace Ekka, Karishma Yadav, Gurjit Kaur,Midfielders: Monika, Navjot Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Neha Goyal, Lilima MinzForwards: Rani (captain), Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Jyoti,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)