JLL India makes key appointments

: Professional services firm JLL, specialising in real estate, Friday announced the appointment of Siva Krishnan as managing director, Kanchana Krishnan as Head-Markets and retail business, Chennai.
Siva Krishnan who joined JLL in 2018 was heading the company's residential services, developer solutions and strategic consulting businesses.
Kanchana Krishnan has been appointed as Head-Markets and Retail. Prior taking up the new responsibility, she was heading Knight Frank in Chennai.
Also, JLL elevated Jerry Kignsley as Head-Capital Markets, South India and Head - Sri Lanka. Kingsley who has been serving the firm for 13 years, has held multiple roles across business lines.
He had also set up, expanded and streamlined business lines like capital markets and industrial into profitable teams with steady revenue growth.
Commenting on the new appointments, JLL India CEO and country-head Ramesh Nair said, "Factors such as Chennai's developed social infrastructure with international educational institutions, healthcare facilities and low cost of living has been an attraction."
"I am delighted that Siva Krishnan, Kanchana Krishnan and Jerry Kingsley have taken up their new roles. Their expertise, coupled with expanding opportunities, is sure to be a winning combination," Nair said.
