Will shift to another locality, says family member of businessman who was brutally stabbed to death

The family of a businessman, who was brutally stabbed to death by his after he objected to their lewd comments about his daughter, has decided to shift to another locality following the "apathetic" behaviour of the locals, some of whom even made videos of the incident.

A 52-year-old was stabbed to death allegedly for objecting to lewd comments made by some boys on his daughter in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area, with the man's family members alleging that locals filmed the incident but did not come to his aid.

The man's 19-year-old son was also injured in the incident that took place in the early hours of Sunday.

A nephew of the deceased, requesting anonymity, said we have been living in Basai Darapur for over a 100 years now.

"Our forefathers had settled here more than 400 years ago while the house where we are staying in was bought 100 years ago. It is saddening that our did not come to our help when we needed them the most," he said.

The nephew said he is scared for the safety of his aunt and sister, who are in "trauma" after the incident and will shift them to another place.

"It has been traumatic for them. My sister lost her father, who tried to defend her dignity and her brother who tried to save his father, lies in the ICU. The locals and the neighbours, whom we considered family, did not even come to our help and filmed the incident which is hurtful.

"I won't let them stay at such a place where there is no security for women and such apathetic people stay there," he told

The relative alleged that the accused were not alone in the act and the women of their family also aided in the act.

"The wife and daughter of the 45-year-old man, who has been arrested along with his son, were also involved in the quarrel, and one of them handed the knife to the accused, with which they stabbed my uncle," he said.

He also raised questions about how women are so vulnerable even outside their homes.

"The area was not like this. Many people have rented out their homes to unknown people who have come here. However, this does not mean that women cannot even step out of their homes. A girl is not safe right outside her house. She is not safe with her father being present. Where are we heading," he questioned.

Congress' candidate from West Mahabal Mishra met the family members of the victim and said, "It's a very unfortunate incident and the police should arrest the remaining accused."



Police said the family has alleged that the wife and the daughter of the 45-year-old accused were also party to the act. They have been detained and are being questioned, they said.

If their involvement is found, they will be arrested, they added.

The Commission For Women (DCW) issued a notice to Police on Tuesday seeking details of investigation in the matter.

posted on Twitter, " must take strongest action against the guilty."



also described the incident as "sad and highly condemnable."Two men -- a 20-year-old and his 45-year-old father -- has been arrested.

Two other sons of the 45-year-old man, who are juveniles, were apprehended in connection with the incident.

The boys made indecent gestures and passed lewd comments on the businessman's 27-year-old daughter when they were returning home on a two-wheeler from a hospital, police had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)