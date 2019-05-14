Karnataka govt bolsters Indo-German startup exchange programme

: The government Tuesday said it was mulling to set up Indo-German accelerators here and in to enhance enterprise connects, mentorship, driving investments and collaborations betweenstartups and SMEs.

To strengthen the German-Indian startupexchange programme, principal secretary to department of IT, BTand S&T Gaurav held talks with Dr to share the digital trendsand policies in Bengaluru.

Also, held discussions with Indian to Mukta D Tomar in Berlin, a press release said.

To enhance Indo-German partnership and also promote the flagshipprogramme Bengaluru Tech Summit, a high-profile delegationled by is currently visiting Berlin, Dsseldorf andMunich in Germany, the release said.

Bengaluru Tech Summit is scheduled to be held from November 18 to 20.

To maintain the lead position in innovation and science and technology, was developing 'global innovation alliances' with innovation hubs across the world,the release quoted Gupta was saying during the Asia Pacific Week 2019 in

"We aim to have specific developmental focus for each country so that we have clear profiles to act upon," he said.

"Today, we have strategic alliances with 15 countries, across various sectors including governments, academic institutions, startup incubators, universities, and large tech companies," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)