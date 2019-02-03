Will work towards winning all 39 LS seats: TN Cong chief

Newly appointed chief, K S said the party will work towards bagging all the 39 seats in the state and the one in neighbouring in the

Interacting with the media a day after his escalation, Alagiri emphasised on strengthening the party's organisational structure, which will be a key factor winning the polls.

"Today our secular friends are aiming for 40 constituencies in both TN and in the upcoming elections. party will also toil for this," Alagiri said.

"My first target is to strengthen the party structure. A political party with a strong structure only will come out victorious. I will be working with other senior leaders for this," he added.

In a move that was taken months before the 2019 general elections, a former Alagiri was appointed as the of the Pradesh Committee Saturday replacing the incumbent S Thirunavakkarasar.

Taking a swipe at the (BJP)-led central and (AIADMK)-led state government, the Congress said both the regimes had hampered development in the country and the state.

"They lack understanding of economics, agriculture and society, and because of this we have seen backwardness in almost all sectors," he said.

"Development has declined in agriculture, GST has irked the middle class, issues of unemployment has increased," he added.

Alagiri also thanked Congress for elevating him to a position which was occupied by behemoths like late K Kamaraj and E V Ramasamy (Periyar).

"In the 40-year-old political life as a Congressman, I have continued to be a simple party worker," he said, crediting senior party leaders P Chidambaram and Mukul Wasnik for being instrumental in his appointment.

M K conveyed his wishes to Alagiri and his team of working presidents.

"I convey my heartful wishes to former K S Alagiri for his appointment as TNPCC president," Stalin said in a statement, extending his wishes to four other appointees too.

The Congress, an ally of the DMK in the state, also appointed H Vasantha Kumar, K Jayakumar, M K and as new working presidents to assist Alagiri.

Regarded as a loyalist of senior Congress P Chidambaram, Alagiri was elected to Parliament from Cuddalore, coastal district of Tamil Nadu, in 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)