Bus crash in Russia kills 7, including 4 children

Russian authorities say at least seven people, four of them children, have died in a bus crash south of

Police in the region said Sunday a bus with 48 people onboard tipped over and crashed on a local road about 190 kilometers (118 miles) south of The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Footage released by emergency responders showed the bus lying on the side of the snow-covered road.

The agency quoted the of the town of as saying the bus was carrying a children's dance club to a competition in the city of

