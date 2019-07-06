Wimbledon match suspended after fan falls ill

A Wimbledon match was suspended on Saturday when a 60-year-old female spectator fell ill and needed "medical assistance," a tournament official said.

The men's singles third round tie between Mikhail Kukushkin and Jan-Lennard Struff was in a fourth set on Court 12 when the drama unfolded.

The players eventually left the court as did the spectators while an ambulance was summoned to the All England Club.

"A 60-year-old female collapsed while watching tennis on Court 12," read a statement from the organisers.

"She received immediate medical attention and was successfully resuscitated before being transported to a local hospital.

"Play was suspended and the court evacuated to give appropriate space for treatment.

