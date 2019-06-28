WIPO's Patent Cooperation Treaty to help innovators

Roving seminars organised by World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) will help innovators to seek patent protection in export markets around the world, deputy controller in-charge of International Search Authority (ISA), Rajesh Dixit said Friday.

The roving seminars under the WIPO-IPO Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) will assist the innovators to learn about the cost-effective and functional systems to protect their innovations, he said at an Assocham seminar here.

Through this the Indian innovators can file patent applications in multiple countries, he said.

PCT will assist applicants in seeking patent protection internationally for their inventions and facilitate public access to a wealth of technical information relating to those innovations.

It will also make it easier and more cost-effective for companies and inventors to seek patent protection for their inventions in multiple countries, he said.

Dixit said a single international patent application under PCT has a legal effect in all the countries bound by the treaty.

