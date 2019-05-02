Wipro seeks shareholders' nod for Rs 10,500-cr share buyback plan

IT services Thursday sought shareholders' nod for its up to 10,500 crore share offer.

The company also sought shareholders' approval for the appointment former SBI as an on its board.

In a BSE filing, the company said it is seeking shareholders' approval for buying back up to 32,30,76,923 fully paid-up equity shares of 2 each, representing up to 5.35 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company, at a price of 325 per scrip, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 10,500 crore.

The company has fixed April 19, 2019 as record cut-off date for eligible shareholders for the plan.

Results of the postal ballot will be declared on June 3, it added.

This is Wipro's third programme. It had undertaken a Rs 2,500 crore programme in 2016, and another Rs 11,000 crore buyback offer in November-December 2017.

"Members of the promoter and promoter group of the company have indicated their intention to participate in the proposed buyback," it said.

As on March 31, 2019, promoters held 73.85 per cent shares, while 6.49 per cent stake was held by Indian financial institutions, banks and mutual funds. Foreign holding was at 11.74 per cent, and that of Indian public, corporates and others was 7.92 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)