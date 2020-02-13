With CDS and DMA, synergy among three services will get fillip: Army chief

Army Chief General M M Naravane on Thursday said with the office of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) coming into being, the "synergy" among the three services will "get a fillip".

While speaking at a book launch event here, he also said the 1971 Indo-Pak war was a perfect example of what synergy and jointness of forces can achieve.

Synergy and tri-services integration is not a matter of chance, and is something that needs to be institutionalised, the Army chief said.

"We have a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on place and the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) coming into being... the synergy among the three services will get a fillip," Naravane said.

He also asserted that with synergy, the forces will be "better prepared".

The government earlier had created a Department of Military Affairs in the Defence Ministry to be headed by newly-appointed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

General Rawat, who completed a three-year tenure as Army Chief, was named as the country's first CDS in December.

The new department will have under it work relating to the three forces -- Army, Navy and Air Force -- and procurement exclusive to the services, except capital acquisitions, according to prevalent rules and procedures, an official order had said.