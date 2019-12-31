All 3 service chiefs to be present at guard of honour of India's first CDS

All three service chiefs will be present at the guard of honour of India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General on Wednesday morning.

Defence officials said that all three services chiefs including General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will be present at the guard of honour ceremony of General Rawat.

General Rawat's appointment was announced by the Defence Ministry last night after it was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

He becomes India's first CDS and will have his office in South Block while 3, Kamraj Marg in the Lutyens Zone has been earmarked as his house.

The new rank and badges for the CDS have also been created and General Rawat will don them from Wednesday.

He will take charge as the CDS after a tri-services guard of honour on January 1.