Formation of CDS, Military Affairs' dept steps for integration: Army Chief

General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday said the formation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and creation of Department of Military Affairs is a very big step towards integration.

Addressing a press conference, he said, "The formation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and creation of Department of Military Affairs is a very big step towards integration and we on our part will make sure that this is a success."

"As the Army, we swear allegiance to the Constitution of India...Justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution should guide us," he added.

"We will have to train for the future and that is where the emphasis of our training will be," he further added.

General Naravane took over as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff on December 30 last year, succeeding General Bipin Rawat who has become India's first Chief of Defence Staff. Naravane previously served as the Vice Chief of Army Staff.