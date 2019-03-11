With LS poll declaration, countdown begins for NDA exit: MP CM

Monday said the countdown to the defeat of the NDA government at the Centre has begun with the announcement of the poll schedule.

The Sunday announced in that polls will be held in seven phases in the country, beginning April 11. Counting of votes would be taken up on May 23.

"With the announcement of national elections, the countdown for the (PM) has started. I have faith that the voters would send a message by their ballots that they are not fools and won't be taken for a ride again," he said here.

Asked about some state BJP leaders claiming that his government would "collapse automatically" after the NDA retains power in the 2019 general polls, Nath said, "I can't stop them from dreaming."



Polls for 29 seats in will be held in four phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

