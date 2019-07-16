Pak opens airspace, Air India says will save Rs 20 Lakh per flight to US

With Pakistan opening its for all commercial airlines on Tuesday morning, said operation costs for one-way US and Europe-bound flights are likely to come down by Rs 20 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

After Pakistan closed its following the Balakot air strikes of February 26, suffered a financial loss of around Rs 491 crore as it had to re-route its various international flights.

An spokesperson Tuesday said, "As Pakistan now open, aircraft utilisation will go up while crew requirement will come down by 25 per cent."



"Flight operation cost for USA-bound flight may come down by Rs 20 lakh one way and for Europe-bound flights, it may come down by Rs 5 lakh. From tonight, flight operation may be on original schedule, meaning USAas was before the closure of Pakistani airspace," the spokesperson added.

In between February 26 and July 15, Pakistan had opened only two routes out of 11 for Indian flights. These two routes passed over southern Pakistan.