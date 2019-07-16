Skoda launches mid-sized sedan Rapid in India, prices start at Rs 6.99 lakh

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Czech carmaker Skoda Auto Tuesday launched a limited edition of its mid-sized sedan Rapid in India at an introductory price of Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The edition, which is powered by 1.6 litre petrol engine, is equipped with essential safety features like dual airbags and anti-lock braking system as standard across the range, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

It also has features such as rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rear view mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height adjustable three-point seat belts at the front, rough road package, and engine immobiliser with floating code system, it added.
