Woman, 2 others arrested for killing husband

A woman and two men were arrested for allegedly killing her husband in Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Saturday.

The police recovered a decomposed body of a man inside a gunny bag on June 5 from a drain in Aman Vihar area, an said.

Police zeroed in on a person named Munna Lal, 38, who was missing since May 5, Ignit Pratap Singh, additional of police (Rohini), said.

Lal's wife, Komal, saw the body and refused that it was her husband. However, his mother identified her son's body, Singh said.

Lal's mother told police that came to her on the morning of May 6 and said he did not return home since last night.

asked his mother to accompany her to a police station as she wanted to lodge a missing report. She also told her not to reveal anything about the frequent quarrels between the husband and wife, the police said.

Lal's brother revealed that on the intervening night of May 4 and 5, he noticed and two men -- Rajender and -- ferrying a gunny bag on a cart. When he enquired, Komal told that they are going to deliver some plastic material to Lal who was waiting on road with a tempo, Singh said.

Later, Rajender and his friend, Tarun, were interrogated and they accepted that they, along with Komal, had killed Lal, the police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Rajender used to supply polythene scarp to Lal and also used to visit his house for drink. Later, Rajender developed an intimate relationship with Komal and started visiting her in the absence of Lal, police said.

Lal suspected Komal of infidelity and quarrel between the two became frequent. He also stopped giving her money, Singh said.

On May 3, Lal beat Komal badly due to the same reason, following which she called Rajender to her house and planned to kill him, the said.

When Lal was sleeping in his room on the night of May 4, she opened the door of the house for Rajender and They attacked Lal's with an iron dumbbell and strangled him, the said.

Thereafter, they stuffed his body in a plastic gunny bag and dumped it in the nearby drain, police said, adding all the three accused persons were arrested and weapon of offence recovered.

