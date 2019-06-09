JD(U) stayed out of Modi govt as we felt there was no need for symbolic representation: Nitish

Kumar asserted on Saturday that his JD(U) stayed out of the at the Centre since it felt there was no need for a "symbolic representation" in the Union cabinet and that the decision must not be construed as a result of any disaffection with its ally BJP.

"We are fully with the I had made it clear after returning from (after the swearing-in). Their party (BJP) has full majority. It has received the mandate to form government on its own and is not dependent on allies. Yet they expressed the view that there should be a symbolic representation of all alliance partners. We thought it was not needed," Kumar told reporters here.

Kumar was replying to queries on the sidelines of a function where he launched a nationwide membership drive carried out by the JD(U), of which he is the

"It is wrong to think that we have any disaffection with the BJP which has led to the decision. We have a different style of working and having a or two in the Centre does not matter much to us. We had returned to the NDA in the interests of and to that end our alliance remains firm," Kumar said.

Kumar had snapped 17-year-old ties with the BJP in 2013 in protest against Narendra Modi's appointment as the party's for Lok Sabha election campaign which was seen as a precursor to his elevation as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

Kumar had till then maintained a distance from his counterpart in view of the latter's alleged role in the post-Godhra communal riots.

He fought the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the CPI, losing badly and resigned as taking moral responsibility for the drubbing. Thereafter he formed a coalition with arch rival Lalu Prasad, who heads the RJD, and their alliance with the handsomely won the 2015 assembly polls and the RJD supremo's sons and were inducted into the new cabinet headed by Kumar.

However, in 2017 a major controversy broke out following lodging of money laundering cases, by central agencies like and against Tejashwi who was also the Deputy CM.

This led to Kumar walking out of the and returning to the NDA as the BJP, now joined by Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP, came with offer of support.

In the recent general elections, the NDA swept winning 39 out of 40 seats. The JD(U), which had fought 17 seats, won all but one.

Kumar expressed delight over his party earning the status of a "recognized state party" in

About reports that his party's unit in the neighbouring wanted to fight the assembly polls early next year on its own which would pit the JD(U) against the BJP, Kumar said, "Our will meet tomorrow. Our unit members will also be present. We will take a decision based on their inputs."



Despite being an NDA constituent, the JD(U) has maintained that its ties with the BJP were limited to Bihar only and it has contested assembly polls in a number of states ruled by its alliance partner, including

Replying to a query about the ghastly killing of a girl child in Aligarh, whose mutilated body was spotted by passersby when it was being dragged by stray dogs, Kumar said, "It is abominable. The guilty must be punished severely.

