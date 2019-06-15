Japan beat USA 4-2 to finish 3rd in FIH Series Finals

champions defeated USA 4-2 in a hard-fought match to finish third in the hockey tournament here Saturday.

World no. 18 scored through (11th), (25th), (60th and 60th) to emerge winners.

World no. 25 USA gave a good account of themselves with converting two penalty corners to give a tough fight.

It was a hard-fought encounter as there was hardly anything to differentiate between the two sides in terms of ball possession.

While Japan enjoyed 69.50 per cent of ball possession, the Americans were closely behind at 68.75 per cent.

However, in terms of experience it turned out to be a great outing for the Americans as they outplayed higher-ranked teams to finish on top of their pool.

Japan, meanwhile, approached the tournament as a preparation for next year's Tokyo after having qualified for the quadrennial event as continental champions as well as hosts.

The offer two spots in the final round of Olympic qualifiers to be held later this year.

Hosts and have already sealed the two spots by entering the final.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)