PC Jeweller Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2019.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2019.

spiked 10.68% to Rs 121.3 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

surged 7.86% to Rs 295. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15428 shares in the past one month.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd soared 5.71% to Rs 142.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75276 shares in the past one month.

added 5.70% to Rs 589.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 82535 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42629 shares in the past one month.

rose 4.81% to Rs 1.96. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 57100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 295.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)