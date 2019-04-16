PC Jeweller Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Adani Green Energy Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 April 2019.

spiked 15.33% to Rs 145.6 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 87.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

surged 9.77% to Rs 41. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87962 shares in the past one month.

soared 9.28% to Rs 151.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32797 shares in the past one month.

added 5.53% to Rs 125.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

rose 4.56% to Rs 89.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97106 shares in the past one month.

