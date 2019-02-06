LS polls:Cong yet to decide on tie-up with TDP in Telangana

The is yet to take a call on whether to join hands with the in Telangana for the coming elections or fight alone, a key party functionary said Wednesday.

Senior Telangana Pradesh Committee leaders, along with newly-elected MLAs, met the in Tuesday and discussed with him reasons for the outfit's defeat in the December 7 Telangana polls.

"Rahul discussed the performance of the party in election and how to work unitedly to get more seats in Telangana," AICC in-charge of Telangana, R C told

On whether the would have an alliance with TDP, the and for the elections due by May, like it did in the poll, or go it alone, he said: "That has not been decided."



Sources said a section in the Congress is opposed to a tie-up with the (Telugu Desam Party) led by N Chandrababu Naidu.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) returned to power with 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly, pushing the Congress to a distant second with 19 seats.

The which was part of the Congress-led "Prajakutami" (People's Alliance) bagged a mere two seats, while the (Communist Party of India) and (Telangana Jana Samithi) drew a blank.

Naidu and the TDP had come under sharp attack from TRS leaders in the campaign for the Assembly elections.

said: "Very soon we will have a meeting at the national level to take a decision about the strategy on how to go about in Telangana".

"At this moment, we have a good working relationship with TDP at the national level but what would be strategy at the state level...that has not been decided," he said.

Meanwhile, said Congress has been invited to campaign in Telangana.

He also said some Congress leaders, in fact, had also requested Priyanka and Rahul to contest from Telangana.

