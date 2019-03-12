Maharashtra Congress leader's son joins BJP

Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of senior Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Tuesday joined BJP.

is also the of Opposition in Assembly.

Sujay joined the BJP in presence of Chief Minister and state BJP chief at an event held in south

The development follows the Sharad Pawar-led NCP spurning a request by to leave aside the Ahmedanagar Lok Sabha seat for his son.

Sujay last week held meetings with BJP Girish Mahajan. is BJP's sitting from Ahmednagar LS seat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)