Woman, four children killed in Odisha's Sundergarh

A woman and four children were found dead in Odisha's tribal dominated district on Saturday, police said.

The police recovered the five bodies from a well near the house of the victim at Indupur village under station limit.

The deceased woman was identified as (24), wife of Sudam Munda, a

Some miscreants might have attacked the woman as her husband was away and in the process killed her and the kids, police said.

The incident came to light when some villagers found blood stains in and around the victim's house. Later, they found the bodies inisde the well.

"It could be a case of murder as per the circumstantial evidences. Sorcery suspicion might be a reason behind the killing," said Rourkela SP Umashankar Dash.

The police suspect that the five were killed and later their bodies were dumped into the well.

While the reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, the police are taking help of a forensic team from Rourkela to solve the case.

