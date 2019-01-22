Jogesh resigns as Sundergarh MLA, Cong strength falls to 14

Jogesh Singh, the MLA of in poll-bound Odisha, Tuesday resigned from the Assembly, two days after quitting the

Singh met Assembly PK Amat and submitted his hand-written resignation letter to him.

With the resignation of Singh, the number of MLAs has come down to 14 in the 147-member House.

Replying to a question, Singh said he has not yet decided which party he would join.

"I will consult my supporters in before taking any decision," he said.

Jharsuguda MLA and OPCC working Naba Kishore Das has also resigned from the party on January 16. Though Das has announced to resign as an MLA, he is yet to meet the

Earlier in November, 2018, Koraput MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria had quit the membership of the Assembly.

On January 18, Jogesh Singh sent his resignation to on 'moral grounds' after he was suspended by the Pradesh Committee (OPCC) for alleged anti-party activities.

The OPCC suspended Singh after he publicly praised BJD and on several occasions.

He said, "I do not understand why the Congress suspended me. Is it wrong to praise the who has emerged as the number one in the country doing a lot of developmental works in my constituency?"



Prior to his suspension, the two-time MLA had also announced not to attend Rahul Gandhi's scheduled meeting in Bhubaneswar on January 25.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)