Woman gang-raped in Jaipur

A woman in her 20's was allegedly tortured and raped by five persons including a doctor and a in the city, police said Thursday.

The accused left the woman in a semi-naked position on the road here on Wednesday, they said.

The woman alleged that she was tortured and gang-raped on Tuesday night, they added.

"A case has been registered against five persons -- Kapil Sharma, Deepesh Chaturvedi, Dr and two others who are unidentified," DCP (East) said.

The DCP said the case is being probed from all angles.

The woman had lodged a case of rape against Sharma, who was then a police constable, at in 2018.

She alleged that Chaturvedi, who posed as an of the (SHRC), assured her of getting Sharma arrested.

However, when she did not find any in the SHRC by this name, she reached Chaturvedi's residence where she was allegedly raped and tortured on Tuesday.

An FIR was lodged under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 376-d (gang-rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 377 (unnatural offences)and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

" Sharma has been detained and is being interrogated," the DCP said.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital and efforts are on to nab the other accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)