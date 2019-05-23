Pak media closely monitors Indian election results

India's election results made headlines in on Thursday, with the media keeping a close watch on the ruling BJP's electoral fortunes by providing comprehensive coverage of the initial trends and reactions.

The results of India's are very significant for as the formation of the next government in will determine the course of Indo- ties, which were pushed to a new low after the terror attack.

'Modi's BJP secures early lead as vote count underway' was the headline of the leading newspaper Dawn as the counting of votes began in

The newspaper's website had a separate section for providing live updates about the results of major candidates and their reaction over initial trends.

The Express Tribune carried an agency story 'Modi on the brink of sweeping Indian elections' and said Narendra Modi's (BJP) ahead in 292 of the 542 seats available, well over the 272 seats needed for a majority in the lower house of Parliament.

An outright majority for will likely embolden Hindu groups, who want to assert their dominance in the country, to the alarm of minority Muslims, the story said.

Geo TV, however kept the coverage simple by providing data only on the initial trends.

Sate-run in its segment carried a story titled 'Modi's BJP leads in early vote count'.

Almost all Pakistani channels and newspapers also provided details of the coverage by the Indian media.

In April, Pakistan's said he believed there may be a better chance of peace talks with and settle the issue if BJP wins the

Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's district on February 14.

Amid mounting outrage, the (IAF) carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The next day, retaliated and downed a in an aerial combat and captured an IAF pilot, who was handed over to India.

