Pakistan, Sri Lanka split points after wash out

and were forced to split the two points after their Cup match was called off due to heavy rain, which left the field unplayable here Friday.

After a couple of inspections, umpires and decided to call off the game at 3:46pm.

The sky was still cloudy when the final inspection was held, keeping in mind a 20-over-a-side game.

Both and have won one and lost one match each.

lost to by seven wickets in their opening match before beating favourites England by 14 runs.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, lost to by 10 wickets and brought their campaign back on track with a 34-run victory against

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)