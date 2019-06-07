115 million men and boys married as children: UNICEF

An estimated 115 million boys and men worldwide were married as children, 23 million of them before the age of 15, the UN children's agency said Friday in the first ever in-depth study of grooms.

The has the highest prevalence of marriage among males, at 28 percent, followed by at 19 percent and at 13 percent.

Data from 82 countries showed that boys are being married at high rates around the world, from to Latin America, and East Asia, and the Pacific.

" grooms are forced to take on adult responsibilities for which they may not be ready, said UNICEF

"Early marriage brings early fatherhood, and with it added pressure to provide for a family, cutting short education and job opportunities." Worldwide, disproportionately affects girls over boys.

One in five young women between the ages of 20 and 24 was married before her 18th birthday, compared to one in 30 young men. UNICEF estimates at 765 million the number of child brides and child grooms worldwide.

