Heatwave persists in north, central India; dust storm, lightning claims 26 lives in UP

The north and central regions of seethed under heatwave conditions Friday forcing people to stay indoors, even as a severe and in various parts of claimed at least 26 lives and left 57 injured.

The weatherman has warned of heatwave conditions continuing in north and next week, and predicted "severe heatwave" in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Vidarbha in from Saturday till Tuesday.

On Friday, Hoshangabad in was the hottest at 46.8 degrees Celsius, while Rajasthan's Churu was close behind at 46.6 degrees Celsius.

However rainfall brought slight respite from the heat in parts of Himachal Pradesh, and some eastern states including, Wset Bengal Odisha, and

Heatwave continued in parts of notwithstanding slight drop in temperatures compared to Thursday as Barmer sizzled at 46.4 degrees Celsius, Kota 46.1 degrees Celsius and Bikaner 45.8 degrees Celsius.

In the national capital, the mercury dipped marginally due to strong wind activity, gusting up to 20 kilometers per hour, with the city recording a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Light to moderate rains occurred in parts of Friday, where severe and the previous night claimed six lives in Mainpuri, three each in Etah and Kasganj, two each in Farrukhabad and Barabanki, and one each in Moradabad, Badaun, Pilibhit, Mathura, Kannauj, Sambhal, Ghaziabad, Amroha, Badaun and Mahoba.

Forty-one people were injured in district and uprooted trees blocked vehicular movement on the state highways.

Police said most of the injuries occurred when people sleeping inside their mud houses were caught unawares by the thunderstorm, which was accompanied by rain, leading to wall collapse.

Thirty-one cattle died and 16 houses were also damaged in the incidents, officials said. Massive power cuts were reported from various parts of the state, including Lucknow, as got snapped in the gale.

A financial assistance Rs 4 lakh has been announced by the for the family of the deceased, said.

However and continued to experience hot conditions in most places, with Bhiwani recording a maximum of 43.1 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, up one notch from normal, while Hisar in registered a high of 43 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department here.

In Punjab, the holy city of experienced a hot day at 41.4 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, while and recorded above-normal maximum temperatures of 41 degrees Celsius and 41.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Jammu reeled under heatwave conditions recording a high of 40.3 degrees Celsius, while in the hill state of overnight rains brought the minimum temperature down by one to two degrees.

Despite the rains, maximum temperatures in some parts of Himachal rose by one to two notches with Una being the hottest in the state on Friday with a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in sub-Himalayan



West Bengal, while one or two places in Odisha, and witnessed very light rainfall.

It is likely that the severity of the heat over could increase. Therefore, the heatwave zone could extend towards interior Odisha, north- Pradesh, and during this period, the department said.

Parts of south, east and are expected to get some relief from the blistering heat, with the onset of monsoon expected to take place over on Saturday.

