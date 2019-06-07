Mexico tariffs set to take effect Monday despite 'progress' in talks: White House

The US intends to apply punitive tariffs on imports from Mexico on Monday despite progress in talks for a crackdown on migrants, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Friday.
"Our position hasn't changed," Sanders told reporters abord Air Force One in Europe. "They've made a lot of progress," she said. "The meetings have gone well, but as of now we're still on track for tariffs on Monday.
