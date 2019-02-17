Woman jumps in front of train along with two kids; all die

Upset over a domestic issue, a married woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train along with her two minor children in district of Gujarat, police said Sunday.

The two children also died in the incident which took place near the railway station, around 200km from here, Saturday night, they said.

The woman, Surji Devi, jumped in front of Saurashtra Express along with her six-year-old son and three-year -old daughter Jhanvi, a railway police said.

The 28-year-old woman, who hails from district of Uttar Pradesh, lived with her husband at Kosambi village near Ankleshwar, the said.

She was upset after her husband, who works at a fabrication unit, refused to accompany her to attend their son's school function, he said.

"Primarily, a domestic dispute appears to be the reason behind the woman taking the extreme step. As per her husband, she was upset that he did not accompany her to attend their son's school function," the said.

Their bodies were sent for post-mortem at a hospital in and further investigation was on, he said.

