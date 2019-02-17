Ryan Fox wins the World Super 6 Perth Trophy Golf

New Zealand's produced a dominant performance in the final round and defeated Spain's 3-2 to lift the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 trophy tournament here on Sunday.

Scott Vincent, the from to play on the Asian Tour, had to settle for fourth place after he lost to Ireland's at the first knockout hole at the

Fox, who received a bye into the last 16, had to make three trips to the knockout hole to first beat Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond before claiming 1-up triumphs over Norwegian and Ireland's in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

The 32-year-old was three-up against Otaegui in the final's first three holes and his victory was confirmed when they both parred the fourth hole.

It was a case of so near yet so far again for Vincent. After defeating Australia's 3-2 in their opening match, the Zimbabwean beat Yuta Ikeda 2-0.

Vincent had a crucial par putt on the second knockout hole to beat New Zealand's and seal his passage into the semi-finals.

However, he was denied by Otaegui in the semi-final after the Spaniard won the match 3-2.

Panuphol, who took down England's at the first knockout hole in his first match, fell to Norway's in his second match after rookie won their match 1-0.

