JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Every individual took initiative & responsibility: Shreyas Iyer
Business Standard

Woman jumps into canal with minor daughter in Muzaffarnagar

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

A woman jumped into the Ganga canal with her five-year-old daughter while her husband attempted suicide by taking poison following a family dispute at Kalanpur village here, police said Saturday.

The body of the girl was recovered from the canal and efforts were on to find her mother Kalawati's body, said Circle Officer Sidharth Tomar.

He said Kalawati's husband Ram Kumar too attempted suicide after receiving information about the incident.

Ram Kumar was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition. The body of the girl has been sent for autopsy," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 11:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU