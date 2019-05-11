Indonesian police hunt inmates after mass prison break

-
ALSO READ
PUBG says sorry after Indian users shut out of game
Scolded for playing online game 10th standard student commits
Head Digital Works Diversifies Into Sports Content Generation Business With Cricket.com
Law needed to curb PUBG in Goa, says state IT minister
Case registered against cop for assault bid on girl in train
-
More than 100 inmates escaped from an Indonesian jail on Sumatra island on Saturday, police said, in the latest breakout to hit the country's creaking prison system.
The prisoners fled the jail in Siak district on Sumatra island early in the morning after rioting and a fire broke out at the detention centre.
Footage on local TV stations showed the facility engulfed in flames. Authorities launched a massive manhunt and 115 prisoners had been recaptured by late morning, Riau province police chief Widodo Eko Prihastopo said.
Dozens of detainees from a prison population of more nearly 650 remained at large, he added.
"Police with assistance from the army and surrounding community are still searching for the rest," Prihastopo said.
The rioting was triggered after guards beat several inmates who were caught using methamphetamine, police said.
Three detainees suffered stab wounds and a policeman was shot during the rioting, the local health office told AFP.
Jailbreaks are common in Indonesia, where inmates are often held in unsanitary conditions at overcrowded prisons.
There was a spate of breakouts in 2013, including one where about 150 prisoners -- including terror convicts -- escaped from a jail.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU