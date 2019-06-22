Woman killed by wild elephant in C'garh

A woman was killed by a wild elephant in district of Chhattisrgah, a forest said Saturday.

This is the fifth such death reported from the area in a month, the said.

The incident occurred Friday night in Kauhajoba village when the woman, (55), was sleeping outside her house, (DFO) of Dharamjaigarh Division, Pranay Mishra, said.

"The jumbo caught hold of the woman, lifted her with its trunk and slammed her on the ground, killing her on the spot," he said.

After being alerted about the incident, the forest and police personnel rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.

The family of the deceased was given immediate relief of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation will be given on the completion of all formalities, he said.

With this, total five persons have lost their lives in separate elephant attacks in district in last one month, he added.

The forest personnel have been directed to keep a tab on the movement of a group of 13 elephants spotted in the area in the last couple of days.

Villagers have also been informed about their movement and asked to remain alert, he added.

Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have been reported in the past in northern Chhattisgarh, which comprises Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur and Korea districts.

