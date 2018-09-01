Woman killed, husband injured as house collapses in Greater Noida

A woman was killed and her husband sustained injuries after their house collapsed in Greater Noida, police said Saturday.

The incident occurred Friday night when Shakeela Begum (45) and her husband (48) were asleep inside their 'kachcha' house in Bilaspur area which comes under the jurisdiction of station.

The house collapsed at around 10.30 pm and both of them got trapped under the rubble, the police said.

"Soon neighbours and other locals reached the spot, pulled the couple out and rushed them to a nearby private hospital. The woman was declared dead by the doctors at the hospital, while the man was referred to an urban hospital for further treatment," according to the police.

At the time of the incident, four of their daughters had gone to a relative's place for a wedding function, while a son and a daughter were also out for some work, according to the police.

"One daughter, 7, was with them at home last night. Moments before the house collapsed, she had got up to drink water and was waiting in an open space in the house," of station Farmood Ali Pundir told

"The girl is safe," the SHO said, adding that the house appears to have collapsed because of its 'kachcha' structure.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)