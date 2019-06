A 35-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her daughter to death before committing suicide at Nara village under in the district on Saturday, police said.

Minu, wife of Sushil Kumar, poisoned her seven-year-old daughter and later consumed poison herself over a family dispute, officials said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

