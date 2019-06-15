Robbery bid: Police find 3 motorbikes abandoned near Nashik

A day after a gang of robbers shot dead an employee of a firm in the city during a failed bid, police have found three motorcycles abandoned near here, which they believe were used in the

Police have formed ten teams to trace the unidentified accused, an said on Saturday.

"Three motorcycles were found abandoned near Ramshej fort at Ashewadi, around 10 kms from Nashik, this morning. The vehicles are suspected to have been used by the robbers," an of station said.

Sajju Samuel (32), who hails from Kerala, was shot dead by the gang of five robbers in the office of Muthoot Finance in Untwadi locality of the city around 11.30 am on Friday. Two of his colleagues were injured in the attack, police said.

Although the robbers wanted to loot cash from the office, they had developed cold feet after one of the employees of the firm switched on the siren. After that they shot Samuel dead and fled from the spot without taking away any cash or valuables, police said.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters on Saturday, Dr Anand Pawar, of Civil Hospital, said that during the post-mortem of Samuel, five bullets were recovered from his body.

The condition of the two injured is improving, he added.

