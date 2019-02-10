Woman kills self, her son in Guj; daughter critical

A 35-year-old woman and her four-year-old son died Sunday after allegedly drinking poison in Gujarat's Junagad district, police said.

The daughter of the woman, identified as Arunaben Savaliya, who was also made to consume the substance, is in a critical condition.

A said a domestic dispute seems to be the cause behind the suicide by Savaliya.

As per police, Savaliya made her son and daughter consume poison at their home in Piyava village in Visavadar taluka, around 320 kms from here.

While died on the spot, Savaliya and were rushed to Visavadar referral hospital, a local police station official said, adding that the woman died during treatment.

is battling for her life, he said.

"The woman consumed poison along with her son and daughter, apparently after a domestic dispute. However, the exact trigger behind the extreme step is not known," the said, adding that further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)