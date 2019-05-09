Woman, mother run over & stoned to death by lover

A man allegedly ran over a woman and her mother more than once and stoned them to death in Rajasthan's district on Thursday after her marriage was fixed with someone else, police said.

The accused, Sukharam, jumped into a canal after the incident near Tiwari village of Osian area in the afternoon, the police said.

Prime facie, Sukharam had a relationship with the woman, Indra, and wanted to marry her. But Indra's mother, (45), fixed her marriage somewhere else, said of

According to eyewitnesses, the three were seen talking inside the car, but suddenly the women got down and started walking. Sukharam then allegedly ran them over two-three times with his car and threw stones at them.

The accused then jumped into a canal after leaving his car nearby and is yet to be traced, the police said.

While died on the spot, her mother succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital. The women, who are Pakistani migrants and had been living in the area for several years, are said to have obtained Indian citizenship in 2005, the police said.

"We have been searching for him in the canal using a net and other measures like controlling the water flow in the canal," Singh said.

A pair of slippers and a T-shirt with blood stains have been found near the canal. Witnesses are being interrogated in order to ascertain more facts about the incident. The son of the deceased is also being questioned for details, the DCP added.

