Woman's headless body found near Jahangirpuri Metro Station

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

An unidentified woman's headless body was found near Jahangirpuri Metro Station in the nation capital on Saturday evening, police said.

The body was found wrapped in a blanket, kept inside a metal truck, which was affixed atop a cycle, a senior police officer said.

"It seems the woman had been killed two to three days ago. The body had started to decompose and the skin had turned black," he said.

The body has been sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and the post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday, they said.

A case was registered and investigation is on, officials said.

First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 21:40 IST

