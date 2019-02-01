Woman shot dead by militants in JK, video circulated on social media

A 25-year-old woman in and was shot dead at point blank range by militants, who made a video of the incident and circulated it on social media, police said Friday.

The victim has been identified as Ishrat Muneer, a resident of Dangerpora in district, a said.

The body of the woman was recovered from Dragad area of district.

"In a gruesome act of terror, terrorists shot dead a 25-year-old girl from a point blank range. The dead body was retrieved by police from Dragad area of Zainapora in district," he said.

"Terrorists while perpetrating this gruesome act, made a video of the incident and circulated it on social media," the added.

The woman in the short video clip can be seen pleading for mercy with folded hands but the gunman shoot her twice, police said.

Police has registered a case under relevant sections of the law and initiated investigation.

"Pertinently, police investigation is focused on some credible leads and it is expected that soon the culprits shall be brought before the law," the said. PTI MIJ



