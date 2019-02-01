JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

'I was a Sari' wins first Circular Design challenge at LFW Summer/ Resort 2019

Mirage-2000 aircraft crashes, both pilots killed
Business Standard

Woman shot dead by militants in JK, video circulated on social media

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

A 25-year-old woman in Jammu and Kashmir was shot dead at point blank range by militants, who made a video of the incident and circulated it on social media, police said Friday.

The victim has been identified as Ishrat Muneer, a resident of Dangerpora in Pulwama district, a police spokesman said.

The body of the woman was recovered from Dragad area of Shopian district.

"In a gruesome act of terror, terrorists shot dead a 25-year-old girl from a point blank range. The dead body was retrieved by police from Dragad area of Zainapora in Shopian district," he said.

"Terrorists while perpetrating this gruesome act, made a video of the incident and circulated it on social media," the spokesman added.

The woman in the short video clip can be seen pleading for mercy with folded hands but the gunman shoot her twice, police said.

Police has registered a case under relevant sections of the law and initiated investigation.

"Pertinently, police investigation is focused on some credible leads and it is expected that soon the culprits shall be brought before the law," the spokesman said. PTI MIJ

-- --------------------- M Inayat Jehangir Chief of Bureau PTI Kashmir


--

We bring the World to you"

Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 13:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements