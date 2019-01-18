Woman tries to immolate self outside Mantralaya

A 54-year-old woman allegedly tried to commit suicide by setting herself on fire outside the secretariat here on Friday, police said.

According to police, she took the step due to debt burden.

"The woman, Sharda Kamble, a resident of Chembur, tried to set herself ablaze. But the police personnel, who were posted on duty there, stopped her from doing so," a said.

"She claimed that she tried to end her life due to debts," the said adding that they were verifying her claims.

Further investigation is on.

