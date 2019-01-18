5G will open up opportunities for everyone in digital space: Telecom Secy

Advent of services in will bring about a shift in and open up more opportunities for everyone in the digital space, said Friday.

Field trials of services are expected to start next month.

"This (5G) is going to be another big shift that is going to happen," Sundararajan said at the IAMAI Digital Summit here.

She said while will not mean 1,000 times faster data, it will bring in low latency and ultra high speed

"People are gearing up for the next big that is about to come. All this will open up even more opportunities for everyone working in the digital space," Sundararajan added.

The government plans to hold 5G spectrum auction in the second half of this year.

Industry players, however, have said the auction should be deferred given the financial stress in the sector and also demanded lowering the price of the airwaves.

The (Trai) has recommended auction of about 8,644 MHz of telecom frequencies, including those for 5G services, at an estimated total base price of Rs 4.9 lakh crore.

