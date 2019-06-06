Woman who accuses Brazil's Neymar of rape gives details in TV interview

Brazilians for the first time late Wednesday heard from the woman who says that superstar sexually assaulted her at a Paris hotel.

Extracts of a televised interview with Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza, the alleged victim, aired just one hour before was about to enter the pitch for a friendly game between Brazil's national team and in the capital

"It was aggression together with rape," said the woman in an interview broadcast on the SBT network. The full interview is scheduled to air on Monday.

Trindade, who says she works as a model, acknowledged that she initially liked -- full name Santos Junior -- and wanted to have sex with him. The megastar paid for a plane ticket to bring her from and put her up in a Paris hotel.

Things changed dramatically at their first encounter, Trindade said. "He was aggressive, totally different than the boy that I got to know on the messages.

"Since I really wanted to be with him I said, OK, I'm going to try to handle this," she said.

After some kissing and caressing "he started to hit me ... then he began to hurt me a lot, and I asked him to stop because it hurt." According to Trindade, Neymar apologized, but then continued hurting her while they had sex.

Separately, the G1 website reported that police have a video that Trindade recorded of an alleged second encounter between the two. The contents were not made public.

Neymar, who was transferred to Paris Saint-Germain from for a world-record 222 million euros ($248.5 million) in 2017, wrote on that the evening's game would be the most difficult of his career "due to the circumstances."



In the end he only lasted 20 minutes in the game, and limped off the field aided by two members of the team's support staff with an ice pack wrapped around his ankle.

- Brazil's talk of the town -



=============================Since the scandal exploded over the weekend the story has dominated the in Brazil, as fans fear that Neymar's troubles will affect their team's performance in the upcoming Copa America -- South America's continental championship, which is hosting and last won in 2007.

Neymar, who insists on his innocence, published a video stating that he was the victim of entrapment.

In the same video he also posted intimate WhatsApp messages he said he had received from his accuser and photographs of her topless in a bed.

One of the most colorful phrases of the exchange was "Good morning, object of my libido" - which has quickly become an across

- 'Forgive that girl' -



========================



Brazil's chief said Wednesday that Neymar would play in the Copa America, which kicks off on June 14, despite the rape allegations, although the late Wednesday may change those plans.

The scandal caps a troubled season for the player, It has ben marred by a recurring injury, two separate suspensions for insulting a referee and hitting a fan, and the loss of Brazil's captaincy in the Copa.

Neymar's father has claimed his son was the victim of a blackmail attempt, which the accuser's former lawyers have rejected.

Adding to Neymar's woes is a police investigation into the publication of intimate information in his video without the woman's permission. Such an offense carries a maximum five-year jail term.

Neymar's mother posted an emotional message on on Tuesday urging her son to "forgive that girl" and "return to Jesus".

