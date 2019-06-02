I'm victim of 'trap': Neymar denies rape allegation

Brazilian forward Jr. denied accusations early on Sunday that he raped a woman in a hotel last month.

The rape allegation, filed in on Friday, was reported in portals such as and and was confirmed to news by the of the Brazilian state of

The incident allegedly occurred at a hotel at the French capital on May 15.

In response to the allegation, posted a video on his official account denying the accusation, claiming that he is the victim of a "trap".

"What happened that day was a relation between a man and a woman within four walls, something which happens with all couples. The next day, nothing further happened, we continued exchanging messages", the Brazilian star said.

said that what had transpired was "the opposite of what is being said", adding that he was "very angry at the moment".

"I am being accused of rape. It's a heavy word, something very serious, but that is what is happening right now," he said. "It took me by surprise. It's very bad and very sad to hear this because those who know me know my character and integrity, they know that I would never do such a thing."

The Saint-Germain forward said that he hoped investigators would "look at the messages" that he had shared on Saturday evening on his channel, which has nearly 120 million followers so that "they can see what really happened".

"It was a trap that I ended up falling into, but this will serve as a lesson going forward", Neymar said, before adding that "there are people who want to take advantage and extort other people. It's really sad and painful".

The player's father, Neymar da Silva Santos, said on Saturday on a television program on Bandeirantes Network that his son was the victim of an extortion attempt by the woman making the allegations.

He admitted had sexual relations with the woman but repeatedly claimed that they were consensual in nature.

"They are people who tried to cheat him, but we are prepared for this kind of situation, although we were not expecting it. In reality no crime took place and Neymar is the victim of an extortion attempt. We have all the documentation to prove it," he said.

The (CBF) is yet to make a statement on the matter.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, said in the complaint that she got in touch with Neymar through and they began to exchange messages.

She claimed Neymar invited her to and that one of his associates arranged airplane tickets and a place for her to stay.

She says she arrived in Paris on May 15 and stayed at the Hotel Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe, where Neymar came to meet her at around 8 p.m. in an apparently intoxicated state.

"They began to talk and caress one another, however at a certain point, Neymar became aggressive and, through violence had sexual relations against the victim's will," read the complaint published by and

The woman said she was emotionally shaken and was fearful of making a police complaint in another country, and returned to and came forward to authorities in

Neymar participated in a routine training session on Saturday with his national team ahead of the Copa America, which begins on June 14. face in the opening game.

The Brazilian soccer star, who has been enduring an indifferent patch of form at club level, was under the care of physiotherapists over the last few days due to a problem in his left knee.

Neymar was stripped off his captaincy after he joined the team a week ago over an incident at the Coupe de France final, where he reportedly hit a fan.

